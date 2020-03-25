BOCES offering free child care for essential workers

The Warren-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is currently offering free child care for the children of essential workers at its three locations in Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Saratoga Springs.

Each of these locations has two classrooms – one for children ages 3 through 5 and one for children ages 6 through 12. There will be up to eight students and two staff members in each classroom for a total capacity of 48 students. Further expansion is possible based upon need.

The locations are at the Southern Adirondack Education Center at 1051 Dix Ave., Kingsbury, the Sanford Street Teaching and Learning Center at 10 Sanford St. in Glens Falls and the F. Donald Myers Education Center at 15 Henning Road in Saratoga Springs.

The hours for each site are from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit wswheboces.org or contact Denise Capece at dcapece@wswheboces or call 518-581-302 or 518-225-9940 for a placement.

The Office of Child and Family Services also offers resources for families in need of child care during COVID-19 closures.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

