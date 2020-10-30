BOCES Manufacturing Day career fair goes virtual

Brené Choppa, workplace learning coordinator, said using the videos allows students to see more than one company. Last year, they did only one tour.'

“It’s a good opportunity for the students to be inside of the walls of these companies and what the possibilities might be for them when they graduate to become an employee,” she said.

During the panel discussion, students were able to interact with representatives from the different businesses.

Students have asked a lot of questions about what type of training they need to get hired for certain jobs, she said.

Rasp Inc. CEO Ronald Richards said the company, which produces industrial control systems, has participated in Manufacturing Day since 2015, so he was eager to submit a video.

“I think it’s very, very valuable for students to see what opportunities are out there — to see it live or in a video versus just talking about it in a classroom,” he said.

There are other careers open to the students, including electrical engineering, programming and management.

BOCES, SUNY Adirondack and other programs have been helping businesses recruit more skilled laborers over the years.