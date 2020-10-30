BOCES Manufacturing Day career fair goes virtual

Every year the local BOCES aims to get students interested in manufacturing careers with tours of local companies that feature demonstrations and hands-on activities.
That could not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, officials at the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton Essex BOCES shifted Manufacturing Day to a virtual event.
A total of 64 ninth- and 10th-grade students in the Southern Adirondack Pathways in Technology Early College High School program watched videos from different local companies this week.
“We wanted to give them some type of experience,” said Kim Wegner, innovative programs coordinator at the regional BOCES.
Students had access to a Google Classroom platform beginning on Monday, where they watched the videos and did write-ups on each one. The event culminated in an online panel discussion on Thursday.
The participating companies were Fort Miller Group, Irving Tissue, Miller Mechanical Services and its sister company Doty Machine Works, GlobalFoundries and Rasp Controls Inc.
The videos are interactive and fun, according to Wegner.
For example, the Rasp video includes a person who keeps popping up in a hazmat suit.
Wegner said some technical issues arose in having students get on the platform and get through firewalls, but students seemed to enjoy the experience.
Brené Choppa, workplace learning coordinator, said using the videos allows students to see more than one company. Last year, they did only one tour.'
“It’s a good opportunity for the students to be inside of the walls of these companies and what the possibilities might be for them when they graduate to become an employee,” she said.
During the panel discussion, students were able to interact with representatives from the different businesses.
Students have asked a lot of questions about what type of training they need to get hired for certain jobs, she said.
Rasp Inc. CEO Ronald Richards said the company, which produces industrial control systems, has participated in Manufacturing Day since 2015, so he was eager to submit a video.
“I think it’s very, very valuable for students to see what opportunities are out there — to see it live or in a video versus just talking about it in a classroom,” he said.
There are other careers open to the students, including electrical engineering, programming and management.
BOCES, SUNY Adirondack and other programs have been helping businesses recruit more skilled laborers over the years.
Richards said the company is looking for people who can use hand tools and do basic math. Having some electrical knowledge is good, too, and they can train candidates.
“We’re willing to do that if they can come in with basic skills,” he said.
Queensbury High School sophomore Kamani DeAngelo, 15, said she enjoyed participating.
“Manufacturing Week is a great way to explore different companies and what they have to offer and what kind of future you’d get with that company if you decide to go down that pathway,” she said.
She aspires to be a singer but would like to have a degree to fall back on if that doesn't happen, she said.
There are 98 students in the program. There are 150 11th- and 12th-grade students in the Early College Career Academy, and another 22 are in the fifth and sixth years of the program.
Wegner said BOCES has been fortunate to be able to hold the Early College Career Academy program in person at SUNY Adirondack. They have dividers up between work stations. Students have to wear masks at all times on campus.
“We practice social distancing. All of the classrooms are at 50% capacity,” she said.
