BOCES lobbies state reps with food to ask for more funding

Her instructor was unimpressed by her reaction.

“They would not let me quit,” she said. “And I am so thankful they didn’t.”

She learned leadership skills, developed ambition and is now joining the Marines, she said.

“And I never would have done any of it without BOCES,” she said.

Others fell in love with cooking, repairing machines, driving trucks or building houses. Their projects — including building a full house — were showcased during the breakfast.

As legislators digested, John Bove of G.A. Bove & Sons gave a speech about why more students should be encouraged to go into the trades.

He described two of his young employees, both in their early 20s. One was urged to go to college, but never finished. He spent three years at it before realizing he “didn’t have the aptitude,” Bove said, and went to work fixing furnaces for Bove. The other joined Bove right out of high school and is now paid more.

The one-time college student is now saddled with debt, no degree, and feels like he “wasted three years of his life,” Bove said. “He’s discouraged.”

Bove blamed adults who advise all high school students to aim for college.