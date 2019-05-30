SARATOGA SPRINGS — Twenty-seven regional employers met with Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES students Wednesday morning at the local educational organization's first-ever job fair aimed specifically at closing the area’s skills gap.
Skilled labor employers have been feeling the shortage of qualified workers in the area for …
Plumbing, waste management, nursing, HVAC companies and others came to the Saratoga and Kingsbury campuses to speak with students about their current openings and hopefully find students ready for a job directly out of high school.
South Glens Falls High School junior Alman Swears, who is enrolled in the BOCES welding program, said these kinds of events not only connect him with those firms looking for welders, but widen his perspective about other fields as well.
“It’s definitely beneficial,” Swears said. “If we didn’t have this, half of us would be going into the workforce not knowing where we wanted to go or what specialty we wanted to go into.”
Fort Ann Central School senior Shane Reynolds said he was attending that day with the intent of finding a job right after graduation in June. He said the event was a great way for him to connect to a company that is looking to hire right now.
BOCES Career and Technical Education Principal Jared Davis said he and others developed the job fair to help address the high demand for skilled labor positions in the region.
“This is our first one but really the motivation is trying to mesh our students with those employers,” Davis said. “It seemed like a bridge that needed building.”
He said several of the school’s business partners were looking to fill positions that day if they found the right student. He said it wasn’t often that local employers had a chance to come directly to the source to speak with students face-to-face.
One employer looking to find a full-time hire on the day was Alpin Haus, an outdoor and family recreation company with a Saratoga County location, and representatives Thomas Morin and Erich Kress said BOCES programs teach exactly what they need.
They were on the hunt for a new RV technician, a role Kress said requires a jack of all trades to be able to work on automotive issues, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry and electrical systems in varying degrees.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Glens Falls senior Austin Montello beamed as he unveiled the finished log…
“It’s like a general contractor meets the guy who maintains his own vehicles,” Kress said. “It’s the one place you can say a jack of all trades is a good thing.”
Morin said the company comes to BOCES for potential workers of all kinds and will also look for students with a broad skill set the company can hone into something more specific once they’re on board.
Jim Alheim, customer service and sales specialist at Stone Bridge Iron and Steel Inc., said his Gansevoort company will make similar hires and this year began offering internships to BOCES seniors to build the skills they need for full-time work at Stone Bridge.
Alheim said his company is already planning to hire two interns it had this year — right after graduation — and he was excited BOCES was hosting an event raising the visibility of technical jobs in the area.
“I think a lot of students don’t realize how much industry is in the area,” Alheim said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.