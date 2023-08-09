From a press release: WSWHE BOCES held a graduation ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 honoring its 16 High School Equivalency (HSE) Program graduates. Nearly 40 people were in attendance which included graduates accepting their certificates and family and friends cheering them on.

Student speaker, Nirendae Johnson, from Saratoga Springs, spoke about the many times she wanted to give up, but instead persevered.

“One of the most important things I learned throughout this journey is that it is always going to be hard, and scary and overwhelming, but that shouldn't stop you from trying," said Ms. Johnson.

Student Rose O’Neill, from Saratoga Springs, thanked her instructor, who she believes helped her get to this point.

“Everything changed when I met Mr. Frank Finch. The moment I walked into the HSE classroom, I felt a renewed sense of hope. Mr. Finch taught me academic subjects but also instilled in me a belief in my own potential,” O’Neill said.

The high school equivalency diploma has opened up new possibilities for these students such as new job opportunities, goals for continuing education or attending technical school. Their new confidence showed while being presented with their certificates.

District Superintendent, Dr. Turina Parker said: “This evening, we prove that everything is attainable when you put your mind to it. These students have made the impossible… possible. You made it to the finish line, one of many."

The WSWHE BOCES High School Equivalency Preparation Program offers students pathways to earn their high school equivalency diploma. Study programs include in-person or hybrid classes.