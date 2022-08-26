 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

BOCES engages fair visitors with trade demonstrations

Micah, Georgia, Miriam and Chris Guenther have fun with toy heavy equipment Friday at the CTE BOCES tent at the Washington County Fair. Chris Guenther is a microcomputer specialist at the BOCES Ballard Road Conference Center in Wilton.

EASTON — Young Washington County Fair visitors may discover there may be more to their future than a ride on the Cliff Hanger as they make their way to the Midway.

Between Hog Diggity Dog and across from the Hot Dog Pig Races is the CTE BOCES tent, offering information about career and technical education programs, daily demonstrations of some of the 24 career and trade programs offered locally, and examples of some of the heavy equipment available for students to train on. Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES has exhibited at the fair for several years, and sponsored Friday’s events for this year’s fair.

“We’re trying to build awareness about career paths for students and adults,” said Jared Davis, principal for CTE programs at the F. Donald Myers Education Center in Saratoga Springs. CTE BOCES has another site, the Southern Adirondack Education Center, in Kingsbury. “We always have a nice turnout and engagement with the public.”

Programs include early childhood education, welding, health occupations, horse care, and more for high school students entering grades 11 and 12. CTE also offers employment training for adults.

Allison Brown, left, CTE fair coordinator, helps Harper Brander-Underwood, right, in blue shirt, apply a transfer to a T-shirt as part of a demonstration for the CTE graphic design program.

There’s a big demand in the area for heavy equipment operators, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians, construction workers and welders, said Allison Brown, CTE fair coordinator.

“We have companies calling all the time wanting to hire our students,” Brown said.

And those occupations aren’t just for guys.

“We want to build awareness for women in the trades,” Davis said.

According to the WSWHE BOCES website, women make up less than 1% of the HVAC-refrigeration HVAC technicians in the area. Nationally, fewer than 3.4% of construction workers are female. But CTE graduates make an average of $19,000 more per year than college graduates with AA degrees.

Environmental conservation instructor Dennis Flynn was in charge of a feller-buncher simulator used in his forestry classes. Students in the operator’s seat get the experience of operating the machine, which cuts trees and lays them in stacks, without having to go out in the woods.

“Quite a few adults and kids have come in to try it,” Flynn said. “The industry is changing from chainsaws to mechanical harvesters.” Because operators are in an enclosed cab with air conditioning and heat, “it cuts down on injury and fatigue.”

“We get the simulator through our partnership with Paul Smith's (College),” Davis said. “Our post-secondary partners are vital.”

Students who go on to Paul Smith's can earn five credits through the program, he said.

Also on display were the environmental conservation program’s bright red 2017 Western Star dump truck (available for CDL training for students 18 and up), a Caterpillar forestry bulldozer and a wood chipper.

Friday morning’s demonstration involved decorating a T-shirt with an iron-on transfer, courtesy of the graphic design program. Instructor Ann Villet helped participants choose a design, color on a laptop and print the transfer material. Brown oversaw the next steps of applying the design to a T-shirt and ironing it on.

Graphic design graduate Mickey Boyce, Brown’s daughter, had come back to help out. She was enthusiastic about her CTE experience.

“It was a good class overall,” she said. “There are a lot of different aspects” to the field.

Some previous demonstrations looked at early childhood education, auto body collision and repair, criminal justice, construction and health occupations. Culinary arts and hospitality, HVAC and refrigeration, horse care, and welding were on the schedule for Friday afternoon and evening.

“We’ve done some cool things so far, like making bird houses on Wednesday,” Brown said. “We have one family from Kansas City, Missouri,” traveling the fair circuit, “that comes every day to do whatever is up. A lot of past students come in to say hello to their teachers.”

CTE BOCES demonstrations will continue daily through Sunday evening. Check page 47 of the fair guide or www.washingtoncountyfair.com/schedule for more information.

Derek Tully, from Brooklyn, "milks" Aggie the Cow on Friday in the Ag Center at the Washington County Fair.
Members of the Saddle Sisters Drill Team demonstrate their skills Friday at the Washington County Fair.
Matt Donnelly was one of the musicians performing daily at noon on the new Front Porch Stage, on Broadway in the heart of the Washington County Fair.

FAIR NOTEBOOK

Near the cow barns at the Washington County Fair is the Ag Center, dedicated to the dairy industry and the services that make it go. The centerpiece of the Ag Center is the milking parlor. Lactating dairy cows don’t stop producing milk just because they’re at the fair, so twice a day the cows are led along the wood shavings paths to the milking parlor, set up with mechanical milking equipment and clear lines and for the milk to whoosh through.

The milk goes to a processing plant and farmers receive credit for their cows’ yield. The best time to see milking is late afternoon.

Other exhibitors include Stewart’s Ice Cream, which gave out free ice cream cones Thursday and Friday; Battenkill Valley Creamery, which is selling its white and chocolate milk and half-and-half every day of the fair; the Washington County dairy princess, Washington County Farm Bureau, NYS Beef Producers, and companies that supply feed, veterinary products, breeding services and dairy equipment.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County’s table shows the results of one way to gauge soil health: bury a new pair of all-cotton underpants for 60 days, then dig them up. The less fabric that remains, the more microbial activity there is, which means good soil. This is not for the squeamish.

Outside of ice cream time, the most popular display with the younger set is probably Aggie the Cow, a life-sized black-and-white cow statue. Squeeze her soft teats, and water shoots out.

Friday morning, Marikah Tully was taking photos of her son Derek Tully trying his hand at “milking.” The Tullys live in Brooklyn and were in the area to visit her husband’s family in Saratoga Springs. “We’re glad to be here!” she said enthusiastically.

