Six Flags Great Escape to debut The Bobcat, a brand-new wooden roller coaster for the summer 2024 season. It is the first new wooden coaster introduced to New York state since 1999, and the first to be constructed at Six Flags Great Escape since 2003.

The Bobcat replaces the about-to-be retired Alpine Bobsled. The family coaster features an adventurous mix of speed, airtime, twists and turns, according to a Great Escape press release.

“We knew we had to find a perfect fit to replace the Alpine Bobsled in the hearts of our guests,” Resort President Rebecca Wood said in a press release. “This beautiful, all-natural wooden family coaster will deliver a smooth, fast and heart-pounding experience. It is sure to be an instant classic.”

The Bobcat Facts:

Speeds up to nearly 40 mph.

Height: 55.4 feet.

Length:1412 feet.

2 trains, 12 passengers per train.

Height requirement: 42” with person of responsibility, 48” to ride alone.

Beautiful, natural design to compliment park surroundings.

Revolutionary coaster trains provide smooth rider experience.

Pending Queensbury Town approval, The Bobcat, hopes to be ready in time for the park’s 70th anniversary celebration. A perfect complement to the legendary Comet, The Bobcat will provide the unique feel of a quintessential wooden coaster.