Boats by George seeks to buy Lake George Forum convention center

LAKE GEORGE — Boats by George wants to convert the underutilized Lake George Forum into a 50-boat showroom.

The company has filed an application with the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, seeking tax breaks for the project.

Owner George Pensel wrote in the application the plan is to convert the ice rink into a showroom and the locker rooms into sales offices.

“The building and property has a very high operational cost. The purpose of this project is to increase our sales. It is going to take some time and investment to get this project to the point of carrying itself and even usable,” he wrote.

Pensel estimated the project would cost about $3.85 million, including $3 million to buy the property and $850,000 in construction costs.

The business is currently located on Route 149 in Lake George. Employees would be moved to the new site.

Boats by George was founded in 1982 and is a full-service dealership, offering five boat lines. It serves boaters in the Adirondacks and Hudson Falls. The business carries a full line of parts and motor sports accessories, according to the application.