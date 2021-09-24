Boats By George seeks tax breaks for project to reuse Lake George Forum

LAKE GEORGE — Boats By George is seeking tax breaks for its project to convert the Lake George Forum into a new showroom.
The boat retailer is purchasing the 50,000-square-foot Route 9 building and planning a showroom that can accommodate as many as 50 boats at a time.
The cost of the project is $3.75 million. It includes $2.5 million to purchase the building, $1 million for renovation, $200,000 for equipment and $50,000 in soft costs, according to the application.
Boats By George is requesting a $35,000 sales tax and $25,000 mortgage tax exemption from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, according to the application.
The property is currently assessed at $2.5 million. The company is also seeking a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement in which it would pay 50% of the value on new construction for the first five years and 75% for the next five. The estimated property tax savings is about $46,000.
A public hearing will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
The tentative completion date for the project is January 2023.
The project would add eight full-time equivalent jobs to the current 10.
Boats By George was founded in 1982 by George Pensel. The dealer carries Cobalt, Chris-Craft, Axis, Malibu and Barletta.
In addition to the showroom, company officials said that the project would reuse the existing food preparation, retail and conference areas to develop a pro shop and boutique, classrooms for educational boating seminars and licenses, and space for special events and parties.
The company wants to expand because it has outgrown its current showroom on Route 149. Boats By George also has owns two marinas on the east side of Lake George in Sandy Bay and Warner Bay, as well as an 8-acre service and storage facility in Fort Ann.
