Boats By George seeks tax breaks for project to reuse Lake George Forum

LAKE GEORGE — Boats By George is seeking tax breaks for its project to convert the Lake George Forum into a new showroom.

The boat retailer is purchasing the 50,000-square-foot Route 9 building and planning a showroom that can accommodate as many as 50 boats at a time.

The cost of the project is $3.75 million. It includes $2.5 million to purchase the building, $1 million for renovation, $200,000 for equipment and $50,000 in soft costs, according to the application.

Boats By George is requesting a $35,000 sales tax and $25,000 mortgage tax exemption from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, according to the application.

The property is currently assessed at $2.5 million. The company is also seeking a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement in which it would pay 50% of the value on new construction for the first five years and 75% for the next five. The estimated property tax savings is about $46,000.

A public hearing will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The tentative completion date for the project is January 2023.

The project would add eight full-time equivalent jobs to the current 10.