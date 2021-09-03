Boats by George purchases Lake George Forum

LAKE GEORGE — Boats By George has reversed course and purchased the Lake George Forum to convert the facility into a new showroom.
The company had announced in December that it was under contract to buy the 50,000-square-foot building on Route 9 for $3 million. However, Adam Pensel, Boats By George’s general manager, said in March that his business was backing out of the deal, citing the cost to renovate the facility.
The required work included installing a new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system for radiant heat, and converting the locker rooms into office space.
Pensel confirmed on Friday that Boats By George purchased the property on Aug. 19. The price was not disclosed. The Lake George Mirror first reported the sale.
“We think it’s a mutually beneficial project. The long-term vision and goal that we have for this building we think is going to draw people in from all over the place to look at boats,” he said. “It’s going to rival some of the Northeast’s largest boat shows in terms of what it offers seven days a week, 12 months out of the year.”
Pensel said Boats By George has already starting applying for permits with the Lake George Park Commission and other agencies. He said he is not sure when they will break ground for the project.
The company said in a news release that the project would reuse the existing food preparation, retail and conference areas to develop a pro shop and boutique, classrooms for educational boating seminars and licenses, and space for special events and parties.
Boats By George also plans to invest in interactive technology for the showroom.
The space can display as many as 50 boats at a time.
Boats By George was founded in 1982 and carries Cobalt, Chris-Craft, Axis, Malibu and Barletta boats.
With this acquisition, Boats By George now has five locations including two marinas on the east side of Lake George in Sandy Bay and Warner Bay, as well as an 8-acre service and storage facility in Fort Ann, and its original administrative offices and showroom on Route 149 in Lake George.
“We have outgrown our showroom at 18 state Route 149. With five brands, we desperately needed the additional space. It will take approximately 12 months to complete renovations prior to opening the new facility to the public,” said President and CEO George Pensel in a statement.
The Lake George Forum has been owned for over a decade by Ralph Macchio Sr., who bought it for $1.81 million at a bank auction in 2009. It has been home to the Lake George Elvis Festival and some conferences, but has been largely underused.
