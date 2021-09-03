Boats by George purchases Lake George Forum

LAKE GEORGE — Boats By George has reversed course and purchased the Lake George Forum to convert the facility into a new showroom.

The company had announced in December that it was under contract to buy the 50,000-square-foot building on Route 9 for $3 million. However, Adam Pensel, Boats By George’s general manager, said in March that his business was backing out of the deal, citing the cost to renovate the facility.

The required work included installing a new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system for radiant heat, and converting the locker rooms into office space.

Pensel confirmed on Friday that Boats By George purchased the property on Aug. 19. The price was not disclosed. The Lake George Mirror first reported the sale.

“We think it’s a mutually beneficial project. The long-term vision and goal that we have for this building we think is going to draw people in from all over the place to look at boats,” he said. “It’s going to rival some of the Northeast’s largest boat shows in terms of what it offers seven days a week, 12 months out of the year.”