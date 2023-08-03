LAKE GEORGE — Boats By George is targeting Columbus Day weekend to officially open its new showroom at the old Lake George Forum on Route 9.

The luxury boat company purchased the facility in August 2021 for $2.5 million. Adam Pensel, the general manager and son of the founder George Pensel, said they have very slowly transforming the space into its new flagship location and showroom.

“The main phase of construction is almost complete. The contractor is basically going to be moved out of here by the end of this week,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

The company has poured about $1.5 million into renovations. The offices are furnished and now they are in the process of decorating them. They will be bringing in supplies and boats.

The showroom will have space for over 40 boats, according to Pensel. Also, there will also be room for pre-owned boats.

Pensel said the old ice rink was removed to create the showroom and lounge space, which is designed in a nautical theme. The main showroom floor has been done in a wavy blue color. Boats By George commissioned a panoramic wall graphic that is being screen printed on fabric of the views from Lake George including of Buck Mountain and Pilot Knob.

“In the middle of the showroom, it’s going to feel like you’re on a boat in the middle of Lake George,” he said.

The older locker rooms were gutted and replaced with offices and the customer lounge space. There is also a display space for boating supplies and accessories. Everywhere was touched with a fresh coat of paint. The contractors also added some multicolored wood-looking siding to give it more of an Adirondack feel, according to Pensel.

The exterior of the building also got a facelift with new landscaping and nautical signal flags out front with an aim toward making it functional for retail and boat displays, Pensel said, adding that the space will be the largest boat showroom in the area — if not the country.

“It’s going to be like a boat show every day here with the amount of boats we’re going to have on display,” he said.

The new showroom is not the only change in space.

Boats By George is going to retain its existing showroom on Route 149 near the outlet malls for boat storage and service, Pensel said. The company also has an existing 8-acre service and storage facility in Fort Ann on Route 149 and two marinas on the east side of Lake George in Sandy Bay and Warner Bay. Employees at the marinas will move during the winters to the Fort Ann space to service people’s boats. Right now, they work out of small garage.

And the company may expand onto two parcels at the Airport Industrial Park, according to an update at the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency’s Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday. Boats By George officials have toured a 14.5-acre site off Park Road and Queensbury Avenue right near Warren County Airport. The other parcel is owned by the Washington County Sewer District. There is a building on site but it is vacant and there is an easement for a sewer pipe that runs through there.

“Boats by George is going to be approaching them and us for eventually purchasing both lots," IDA CEO Chuck Baton said during the meeting. He said the discussions are still in the preliminary stages.

Boats by George was founded in 1982 and carries Cobalt, Chris-Craft, Axis, Malibu and Barletta boats.