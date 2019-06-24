{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA -- Eight people who were on a boat that sank were rescued from Saratoga Lake on Sunday night, police said.

No injuries were reported when a Seadoo Speedster went under on the lake around 5:15 p.m.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call was received about the boat going under, and the Sheriff's Office boat patrol and Arvin Hart firefighters responded.

The agencies were able to pluck all eight occupants from the water, and police reported all eight wore life vests.

It was unclear what caused the boat to take on water.

