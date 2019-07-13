TICONDEROGA — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-13 will host a boating safety class for the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St.
The class costs $30 per person or $35 for two people sharing a book and testing separately. It is open to those 12 and up, though 10- and 11-year-olds may attend with a parent or guardian. A light lunch will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring snacks.
Registration is required. Call FC Gene Frost at 518-810-2283 or email Seth Hopkins at uscgaux@usa.com.
The class is a federal safety course recognized by all 50 states, according to a news release.
It will cover state laws for operating a personal water craft, types of vessels, safety equipment, basic navigation, safe anchoring, basic radio operations, rules for navigating, and more. It is taught by U.S. Coast Guard certified instructors.
Those that complete the course will receive a pocket card to carry while operating a boat and a certificate of completion.
