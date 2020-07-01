Boat-kayak crash on Lake George is reminder of potential dangers on the water

A near-miss last week on Lake George, in which a woman jumped out of her kayak as an expensive wooden motorboat bore down on her, is a reminder of the dangers of boating on the lake.

Several people have been killed or seriously injured in recent years in crashes, including an 82-year-old man from Loon Lake whose legs were severely cut last August when his kayak was run over by an inexperienced boater from New Jersey driving a motorboat rented from Chic’s Marina in Bolton Landing.

“She saw it coming. She jumped out of the kayak,” said Joe Johns, head of law enforcement for the Lake George Park Commission, of the crash on Friday.

The motorboat was going about 20 mph, Johns said. Neither the driver of the boat, a Hacker Craft wooden motorboat, nor the woman in the kayak have been identified.

The woman leapt out of the kayak before the motorboat smashed one end of it, and she was unhurt. Staffers from the YMCA center at Silver Bay saw the crash, which took place at about noon, and one of them came out in a boat and pulled the woman aboard.

The woman was kayaking with several friends, all of them guests at Silver Bay, Johns said. She was trailing behind the group, and the man in the motorboat, distracted by the group, failed to see her until the last minute, he said.