Boat inspections prevent invasives from entering Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Boat inspection activity along Lake George is higher than usual this year, and two different invasive species have been prevented from entering the lake's waterways as a result, according to a report released this week.
The Lake George Park Commission on Monday issued a mid-season report for its boat inspection program, which aims to prevent the spread of invasive species by requiring examination and decontamination of all trailered vessels before they're launched.
The program was delayed by three weeks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but inspectors have already made contact with 1,500 more boats through July 31 than they did last year.
"Even with the three-week delayed start date, the summer of 2020 has shaped up to be the busiest boating summer on Lake George since our invasive species prevention program began seven years ago in 2014," the report reads.
Inspectors have logged 10,465 hours this year, making contact with 19,343 boats entering and exiting the water at six inspection stations. Last year, inspectors worked 13,361 hours through July 31 and made contact with 17,796 boats.
Million Dollar Beach and Mossy Point continue to be the most popular inspection sites, with 8,415 and 4,857 inspections performed through July 31, respectively. Both sites set a single-day inspection record on July 18, with 246 each.
The reduced hours and increased boater activity are both attributable to the pandemic. Concerns over out-of-state travel coupled with this year's warm, sunny weather have made Lake George a popular destination for those looking to recreate, the report said.
Increased boat inspections aren't the only sign that Lake George has been busier than expected during the pandemic.
Parking meter revenue in the village is in line with what it was last year, and a survey released by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce last month suggested many people still plan on visiting the region during the latter half of summer.
But the report also points to a troubling reality.
Inspectors this year have identified 64 vessels carrying aquatic invasive species. That's 13 more than last year, when inspectors identified 51 boats carrying invasive species through the end of July.
Most of the invasives collected have already been identified in Lake George waters, including Eurasian milfoil, zebra mussels and curly-leaf pondweed.
But two new species, fanwort and quagga mussels, were identified by the Lake George Association, which started the program in 2008 on a volunteer basis, and which partners with the Park Commission to identify species collected from each vessel.
The two species were collected at two different inspection stations and have not been identified in the lake's waters.
“This was a great catch by two different sets of vessel inspection technicians,” said Walt Lender, executive director of the LGA, in a statement.
Fanwort can form dense patches of foliage, choking out native species and making waterways difficult to navigate.
The plant is indigenous to southern portions of the United States and parts of South America but has been found throughout waterways in New York, according to the state's Department of Environmental Conservation.
Quagga mussels, native to Europe, have also been found in New York waters, according the DEC.
The species is similar to zebra mussels and can attach to any hard surface, including rocks, boats and docks. They filter out nutrients vital to native species. It's not known if quagga mussels can thrive in Lake George waters, according to the report.
Over $3 million has been spent on the program, which has identified 802 vessels carrying invasive species since 2014.
Over $192,000 has been spent on the program this year.
This year's boat inspection program is set to end Nov. 1.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
