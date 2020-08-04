Boat inspections prevent invasives from entering Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Boat inspection activity along Lake George is higher than usual this year, and two different invasive species have been prevented from entering the lake's waterways as a result, according to a report released this week.

The Lake George Park Commission on Monday issued a mid-season report for its boat inspection program, which aims to prevent the spread of invasive species by requiring examination and decontamination of all trailered vessels before they're launched.

The program was delayed by three weeks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but inspectors have already made contact with 1,500 more boats through July 31 than they did last year.

"Even with the three-week delayed start date, the summer of 2020 has shaped up to be the busiest boating summer on Lake George since our invasive species prevention program began seven years ago in 2014," the report reads.

Inspectors have logged 10,465 hours this year, making contact with 19,343 boats entering and exiting the water at six inspection stations. Last year, inspectors worked 13,361 hours through July 31 and made contact with 17,796 boats.