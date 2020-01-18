Boat inspections increased on Lake George for 6th year

Last year was the first with a new boat inspection station at the renovated Northway Exit 18 rest area, but the Park Commission did not find significant numbers of boaters were stopping there before coming to Lake George. That was blamed at least in part to signage near the rest area that read "boat wash" and did not seem to make it clear to boaters that inspection and decontamination were available.

Staffing costs rose last year, as wages were higher in part because inspection hours increased at state launches at Roger's Rock and Mossy Point. The launches had previously been open 24 hours, with no inspectors on hand for overnight and early morning hours. But after Labor Day, the gates were closed for the late evening but hours were added for inspectors to insure that boats entering early in the morning (mainly anglers) were checked.

The overnight gate closures at Mossy Point and Roger's Rock are expected for 2020 as well.

Lake George Association Executive Director Walt Lender praised the efforts to keep invasive species out of the lake, but added that the numbers make it clear that more outreach is needed.