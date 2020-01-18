Boat inspections increased on Lake George for 6th year

Boat inspections increased last year on Lake George, but fewer boats needed to be decontaminated as significantly more vessels arrived having been previously checked and cleaned.
Those were among the findings in the Lake George Park Commission's annual boat inspection report, which was released late Friday.
In all, 33,146 boats were inspected last year at six inspection stations, a 3.5 percent increase over 2018's totals. The inspectors found 1,438 of those boats needed to be decontaminated, which was notably lower than the 1,601 that needed to be cleaned in 2018. It was the third straight year the decontamination number had fallen, from a high of 1,920 in 2016.
"Approximately 16 percent of boats receiving an inspection did not meet the 'clean, drained, and dry' standard of the program, and required decontamination prior to launch into Lake George," the LGPC report reads.
Of the boats that required decontamination, 163 of them had visible invasive species.
The mandatory boat inspection program began in 2014, after invasive Asian clams were found to have infested the lake. The clams have spread, but not caused water quality problems as has been seen in other waters across the country.
No new invasive species have been found in Lake George since the inspection program began.
Last year was the first with a new boat inspection station at the renovated Northway Exit 18 rest area, but the Park Commission did not find significant numbers of boaters were stopping there before coming to Lake George. That was blamed at least in part to signage near the rest area that read "boat wash" and did not seem to make it clear to boaters that inspection and decontamination were available.
Staffing costs rose last year, as wages were higher in part because inspection hours increased at state launches at Roger's Rock and Mossy Point. The launches had previously been open 24 hours, with no inspectors on hand for overnight and early morning hours. But after Labor Day, the gates were closed for the late evening but hours were added for inspectors to insure that boats entering early in the morning (mainly anglers) were checked.
The overnight gate closures at Mossy Point and Roger's Rock are expected for 2020 as well.
Lake George Association Executive Director Walt Lender praised the efforts to keep invasive species out of the lake, but added that the numbers make it clear that more outreach is needed.
“More than 1,400 boats a season need to be decontaminated, which means the message about the dangers of invasive species is not reaching all boaters," he said in a prepared statement. "As advocates and people who care about the lake, we all need to continue our vigilance with regard to the introduction of invasive species, and continue working with boaters and boating organizations to make them aware of the dangers of transporting invasive species.”
Funding from the state, Warren County, the towns of Lake George, Bolton, Queensbury, the village of Lake George and the Lake George Association and Fund for Lake George pay for the program, which cost $574,460 last year.
The full report is attached to the online version of this article.
