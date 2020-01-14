Board to close loopholes in Queensbury septic inspection law

QUEENSBURY — A year of enforcing the new septic inspection law has shown town employees the loopholes that need to be closed.

Now the Town Board is preparing to tighten the rules for septic tanks and holding tanks, requiring that they be of the right size to handle the effluent from the house.

Last year, the board stressed that it would not force property owners to replace a functioning septic system, even if it would not be approved by today’s standards in terms of location and type.

But now the board wants to add that septic tanks and holding tanks won’t be considered functional if they are too small, even if they do appear to be working correctly.

Queensbury Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin proposed all of the changes, based on his experiences handling last year’s inspections. The board held a public hearing Monday, at which no one spoke, and plans to vote on the changes at its next meeting.

The biggest change is the way in which the town will determine the minimum size of a tank. A tank that is too small will have to be replaced with a larger one.

