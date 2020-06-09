Board refuses to make statement on George Floyd

He said the country needs more grace and tolerance for people’s differences.

DeGroot said she attended the rallies in Saratoga and Glens Falls.

“I personally don't think the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ is something that sounds right up here, but I also think that we all know about right and wrong behavior and that it’s OK and important for us to actually say something to support the right behavior in this country,” she said.

DeGroot said small towns need to acknowledge improper behavior.

“I think that it’s OK to say it’s not OK to do what happened,” she said. “I don’t think any of us would be hurt as a town or a Town Board or a human being to step up and say something like that.”

Despite his hesitance, Losaw agreed that, “What was done that night was wrong.”

DeGroot offered the rest of the Town Board the opportunity to speak out. When no one else spoke, she said she would remember their silence.

“When it comes to re-election, then that’s something that I’ll remember,” DeGroot said.