Board of Supervisors add second monthly meeting

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors will start scheduling two monthly meetings beginning in March.

The second meeting will be added each month on the same day as Personnel and Finance committee meetings.

Prior to the vote, which passed with 548 weighted votes in favor, Stony Creek Town Supervisor Frank Thomas wondered how the board knew that would be the best date to hold a second meeting.

“Maybe we find out by trial and error,” said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “And then if we find out that it doesn’t work, then we make an adjustment.”

Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno made a motion to amend one of the resolutions to include a second meeting for each month on the same day as Personnel and Finance committee meetings. Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer seconded the motion.

She said she feels that a move in that direction will improve the board’s efficiency.

“A lot of times we are debating things three or four times over and over again. We’re going through the regular committee, then it goes through Personnel, then it goes through Finance and then it comes to the whole board,” she said. “It’s debated in all four of those places.”

Braymer had a few reasons for supporting the motion. She said that it will make it possible to not have to rehash topics as much. She also said that department heads have things come up that need to be addressed sooner than the board’s one monthly meeting.

Bolton Town Supervisor Ron Conover said that he didn’t disagree with the idea of adding a meeting on the surface level, but feels that an idea like this should be reviewed by more than just the board.

“I think a proposal like this really needs to be fully vetted with staff, it needs to be articulated what days each month,” he said.

Conover stated that he wasn’t hearing much objection to the idea. He just thinks that more details have to be hashed out before any decision is made.

“I think it’s important to have meetings when we need to have meetings,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan was in favor of having the discussion.

He said he felt it would be more beneficial to have the two meetings, instead of having each committee meeting separately from the board, so things can be discussed and understood in an easier fashion.

Johnsburg Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan spoke to the board and said she felt it would be easier to cancel a meeting if needed than to schedule a meeting.

“If we can get these on the calendar and we don’t need them, then we can cancel them,” she said.

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said that the idea merited discussion, but he also agreed with Conover that a decision like this calls for thoughtfulness.

He said that he liked Magowan’s idea, but felt it needed to be investigated further.

Braymer stated that the proposal from Bruno wasn’t to eliminate committee meetings at this time. It was simply to add a potential second meeting to the calendar.

“That’s all this amendment is. It’s not saying we’re going to eliminate anything else. It’s just to add this to our calendars as a potential meeting and, as was already mentioned, we can certainly cancel it if there’s nothing to be discussed at that time,” she said.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore weighed in, saying he wondered how adding a second meeting would impact what business is discussed during each one. He was concerned that it may not be plausible to have resolutions ready to be discussed after committee meetings.

“The county attorney’s office, the clerk of the board’s office, my office, we all write resolutions based on what comes out of committee. It takes time to do that,” Moore said. “If we are going to have a board meeting directly after Personnel and Finance, obviously you’re not going to have any of those resolutions to consider.”

Braymer responded, saying she had given that some thought.

She agreed that having resolutions from Personnel and Finance would not be possible, but having the others that pass through other committees should be ready to go. Moore stated that isn’t always possible.

“They could be ready to go,” Braymer said in response.

Geraghty said that without the roll-call vote he could tell that the board felt that something needed to be done to improve its efficiency.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber said she would support the amendment to the resolution. She said she hopes that it will bring the change that the board is looking for.

“I hope, to your point, that you will make it a priority that every month we’re going to continue to work on this topic of two board meetings and reducing our committee schedule for more efficiency,” she said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

