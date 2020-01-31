Board of Regents to consider changes to high school graduation requirements

“I still believe that students should be able to communicate in a language other than English at some level of proficiency,” she said.

Other issues

DeMallie said one issue he sees is teachers are always saying that they do not have the time to fit in the curriculum, especially teachers who are having students pursue alternative projects beyond the traditional tests.

Hai said another issue is how to measure these skills.

“How do you measure cultural competency on a Scantron test,” he said, referring to the tests where students fill in answers with a pencil.

Troelstra said she also wants students who know how to manage time, persevere, problem-solve and not give up.

All of this input will be weighed by the Regents. Chancellor Betty Rosa shared a video message with the group about the purpose of the commission.

“This effort is not simply about changing our graduation standards. Rather, it’s about providing different avenues, equally rigorous, for students to demonstrate that they are ready to graduate with a meaningful diploma,” she said.

People can offer comments about the standards by completing an online survey at http://www.nysed.gov/grad-measures. They can also email their thoughts to gradmeasures@nysed.gov.

