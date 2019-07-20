FORT EDWARD — A host of state voting changes, including early voting, has spurred the Washington County Board of Elections commissioners to explore new tools and innovative ways of doing things.
“It all started with early voting,” said Republican Commissioner Leslie Allen in an interview last week. “We wanted to know, ‘what do you do in the poll book? How would we know if they voted?’”
Those early questions led Allen and Democratic Commissioner Jeff Curtis to electronic poll books — 6-inch by 8-inch iPads — that hold voter information for the county’s 33,000 registered voters.
“When you go to vote in person, the inspector types in the name and it gives the voter history,” Allen said about the new poll books.
After $77,829 in state grant funding awarded to the county for the new technology, Allen and Curtis met with various electronic poll book vendors to pick the one easiest to use.
“The state put up the money,” said Allen. “The county will purchase the poll books and the state will reimburse the county.”
Settling on the vendor TENEX, the commissioners said they are pleased with the system that will cost $62,000 for the required 60 electronic poll books.
“They are easy to use. It is an easy setup and will be easy for the inspectors,” Curtis said.
And on Friday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the poll books for the county's 27 poll sites.
Once installed, voting lines should move much quicker, they said.
“Normally there is a poll book for each district,” said Allen, explaining that voters had to go to a district table at their polling location. “Each electronic poll book has the information and you won’t have to go to the district table any longer. That should help the lines move better.”
Voting inspectors will be trained and the commissioners are hoping to have them available in November.
The way it will work for the voter, after giving their name to the poll inspector, they will sign with a stylus on the iPad and a ballot will be created. If at the wrong polling site, the poll book will know this and give the appropriate voting location.
After purchasing the 60 poll books, there will be a balance of $15,769 from the state grant that will be used for implementation and other costs associated with the poll books.
