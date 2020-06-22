Board of Elections: In-person voting is safe

Warren County Board of Elections staff members have been working to ensure that primary election day will be safe from coronavirus.
Poll workers have been issued plastic shields. There will be hand sanitizer at the polls and social distancing will be required.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Of particular note to North Queensbury residents: their polling place was moved to the Bay Ridge Fire Station on Bay Road.
The Democratic presidential primary will take place in every county in the state.
In Warren County, there are Democratic, Conservative and Independence party primaries for county judge.
Republicans have a primary in Warrensburg, to choose their town clerk candidate for the November general election.
Voting in person will be safe, Warren County said in a news release Monday describing the “great lengths” the Board of Elections has gone to for the election.
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, with only one person still sick. That person’s illness is mild, and the person is not hospitalized.
- Washington County also reported no new cases and only one person ill. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 537 confirmed cases. Five people recovered over the weekend, for a total of 498 recoveries, leaving 23 people still ill. One person is hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases, with two people still ill and no one hospitalized. The county hasn’t had a new case since June 18.
- Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital reported no coronavirus patients.
- In the Capital Region, there were 21 new cases Sunday, a slight increase largely fueled by infections in Albany and Schenectady counties.
Statewide, 1,122 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 10 people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. There were 552 new cases in the state Sunday.
“We have the best numbers that we've had since this started today in New York," Cuomo said. "Yesterday, we only had 10 deaths, down from a high of 800. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers we've had since this began. Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America."
