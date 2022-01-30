Board cited failure to accept responsibility in denying parole to Alexander West

LAKE GEORGE — Alexander West’s failure to immediately accept responsibility for causing the crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue in 2016 and his filing of multiple appeals were key reasons why he was denied parole last month, according to a copy of the decision.

West, 29, appeared before the Board of Parole on Dec. 8 seeking his release. He is serving 5 to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and other counts for the July 25, 2016, crash on Lake George.

West’s speedboat drove over the top of the wooden boat driven by Charlotte’s grandfather, Robert Knarr, on the night of July 25, 2016. Charlotte died and her mother, Courtney, was badly injured in the crash. West had drinking and doing drugs at Log Bay Day.

The three-member parole board had faulted West for the decisions he made that day, including operating the boat under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, and at a substantial speed, when the crash occurred.

“Following the collision you failed to provide assistance or alert authorities of what transpired. You docked your vessel (at) other than its common location to further conceal your actions. The record further reveals you were less than truthful when speaking with law enforcement,” the board wrote in its decision, a copy of which was obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.

“The panel concurs that the surviving traces of harm outweigh your apology, statements of guilt and positive works. The panel suggests that you take the time to decipher the impact of the collision, that you identify all of your victims and recognize the void and devastation that they bear,” the decision went on to say.

The transcript accompanying the decision showed that the board members asked West numerous questions about his actions the night of the crash and immediately afterward.

The three-member panel consists of Commissioner Marc Coppola, Commissioner Otis Cruse and Commissioner Chanwoo Lee.

West stated he feels terrible about what happened. He has nightmares and said it has been a very hard thing for him to take.

“It’s hard to live with yourself knowing that you took the life of somebody. It’s been really, really hard. I’ve gone through a lot of different feelings since I’ve been locked up and I think that at first, you know, it was a lot of me trying to kind of deny things in my head or push it back and not really face it. Then, I got to the point where I was actually able to, you know, recognize the mistakes that I made and take accountability for what happened,” he told the board.

West admitted that he did not see Knarr’s boat and he stated he believes that it was a direct result of drinking and using cocaine that day.

West, who is from Lake George, said he first obtained his boating license at 12 years old and admitted that he had operated his vessel under the influence “multiple times.”

Cruse said that was “not a good look” to operate a car, a vessel or any vehicle under the influence.

West said he was making “poor, reckless decisions.”

“I think I was justifying my behavior, too, by thinking a lot of people drink while they are out on the lake. I also feel like maybe I was minimizing the impact of my decisions and thinking to myself, probably, what’s the worse that could happen? All of these things that were going through my head were wrong.”

Coppola said that West bears sole responsibility.

“This is all on you that day,” he said.

Cruse pointed out that after the crash, West accelerated to flee the scene.

Coppola, who said he is boater himself, told West that not stopping after striking the other boat was “completely callous and incentive.”

“You don’t leave a boater in the water. You don’t leave a stranded boater or a Jet Ski. You stop and render aid. That’s the code, right?” he asked.

“Yes, sir,” West responded.

Coppola asked if West wanted to get away with the crime.

“I believe so, sir, yes,” West answered.

“You went home, showered before you went to the police station. You tried as much as you could to sober yourself up and be presentable to go to the police station because you knew they were looking for you?” Coppola continued.

“Yes, sir,” West responded.

West said his mind was already not clear from the drinking and he panicked.

“I think I was trying to hide and run from my problems when I look back at it now. I think at the time I just was scared. I was not fully there, and not accepting what happened and trying to run from things. I was wrong and it’s not how I should have dealt with the issues.”

West said he was in denial about what happened for a long period of time, but things started to become more real when he went to trial and then when he was incarcerated.

Cruse asked whether it was safe to say that had he won at trial, he would not have these feelings of regret.

“I think at some point in time I would have had to come to terms with my issues. If I won at trial and continued to do the same things I was doing before, I think I would have gotten into trouble and it could have been a bad situation again,” West said.

West told the Board of Parole that when he is released, he is going to work for his father, who is a cybersecurity consultant.

Substance abuse issues

The board also asked him about his substance abuse issues.

West said he started drinking in high school at 15 or 16 years old. He told the board that his father did not know he was using drugs. He caught him using marijuana once when he was younger, he said.

West admitted using cocaine “every once in a while” with friends. He and the other four people on the boat were all drinking and doing cocaine.

At the time of the crash, he was working the front desk at a hotel and living with his parents in Lake George. He told the board that he attended college for two years in Vermont studying business administration before dropping out and holding various jobs in the hospitality industry. His primary job was coaching skiing.

While working as an instructor at a ski resort in Colorado, West said he spent $200 of the $750 he made per week on alcohol and marijuana.

He admitted that even after his arrest, he continued to use marijuana up until he was placed on pretrial probation following his indictment.

West said he got a lot of help from the probation officer and started seeing a therapist.

The board also expressed concern that he would use drugs or alcohol again.

West acknowledged that he will work on addiction issues for the rest of his life.

Multiple appeals

The board also asked why West took the case to trial and filed multiple appeals.

West said his lawyer’s main argument was culpability, who caused the accident, which he admitted to the board that it obviously was his decisions that day that were the culprit.

West appealed his conviction all the way to the state Court of Appeals on the grounds that a juror was dismissed after he was sworn in, that the defense’s expert on boat navigation was prevented from testifying at trial and that the sentence was excessive.

Commissioner Lee seemed incredulous at West’s response.

“Really? You took the life of an 8-year-old girl and you said that was grounds for appeal?” he asked.

West said he did not know how the whole appeals process worked and was going on the advice of his lawyer.

“Looking back at what happened and how it happened, you know, I think it probably brought the family more pain to see me going through that process and appealing those types of things,” West responded.

The board pointed out that West lied during his initial interview with police about the events of that night.

Cruse said West had multiple opportunities to recant his story.

“You, along with your representation and whoever else was supporting or financing your representation, just took it all the way to the wall until it was hopeless and completely apparent you were guilty.”

West will not be eligible for parole again until December 2023.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.