LAKE LUZERNE — The Adirondack Bluegrass League Christmas Party will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Lake Luzerne Town Complex, 539 Lane Ave.

Bring something to share for pot luck. Bring instruments and friends. Everyone is welcome for an afternoon of fun, being together, jamming and a meal. Bring an unwrapped toy for donation to children or a donation for Adopt A Soldier. For more information, call 518-221-6231.

