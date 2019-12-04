LAKE LUZERNE — The Adirondack Bluegrass League Christmas Party will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Lake Luzerne Town Complex, 539 Lane Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Bring something to share for pot luck. Bring instruments and friends. Everyone is welcome for an afternoon of fun, being together, jamming and a meal. Bring an unwrapped toy for donation to children or a donation for Adopt A Soldier. For more information, call 518-221-6231.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.