GLENS FALLS — In the resonant sounds of dobro, fiddle, harmonica, bass, guitar, mandolin and more, about 25 musicians jammed in Crandall Public Library on Thursday night as the Winter Bluegrass Jam series kicked off.
“I invite everyone to play,” said mandolin player and teacher Alan Epstein to a crowd of about 80. “But I never know how many will show.”
Epstein, who leads the winter jams, said these are a way for bluegrass musicians to play together and for some to get used to playing to an audience.
One woman said she and her musician husband made the trip from Massachusetts for the adventure, and another musician, Karen Costello, traveled with her guitar on the more than hour-long route from Hague.
Reminiscent of old-time musicians’ informal jam sessions, often held on Tuesday nights in the Virginia mountains and designed to bring new musicians into the fold, Thursday night’s gathering did much of the same.
According to Epstein, the jam session is rooted in the old-time traditions and is often a next step from bluegrass lessons.
“It’s an extension of the bluegrass classes,” he said, adding that it’s a comfortable venue to get used to playing in front of an audience. “People often start playing in their bedroom, then for family and friends and then in open mics and jam sessions.”
In a powerful 4/4 metered time rendition of an old gospel song, “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” the energy from 25 musicians picking and playing together is contagious. And before long, those who came to listen were singing along.
“Triple fiddlers,” Epstein called. “Give ‘em a hand.”
And as Epstein called instruments, everyone got a chance at center stage while the others played along.
Brad Taft, picking a harmonica from his case packed with harps in all kinds of keys, moved to the center with Epstein.
“Will the circle be unbroken, by and by, by and by? Is a better home waiting, in the sky, in the sky?”
