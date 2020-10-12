BLOG: Who gets the vaccine first?

I've spent a lot of time thinking coronavirus vaccines lately.
I'm ready for the needle right now. I'm tired of writing stories about whether we can safely play sports. I want to go to a ballgame, visit a museum or walk into a store without wearing the detestable face mask.
A vaccine is supposed to be available sometime in the coming months. But it'll take time to get it out to 300 million Americans. We won't all just walk into the doctor's office and roll up our sleeves on a given day.
Someone will get it first and someone will get it last.
Who goes to the top of the list? Who comes after that?
I don't even know if there will be a list. But for the sake of argument, let's say there will be a single vaccine and our leaders have decided to give preference to those who need it, or deserve it, the most.
Take this for what it is. I'm not a doctor, nurse or scientist. This is just one man thinking out loud. Here's how I would do it:
1. The first set of candidates should be pretty obvious — those working in emergency rooms or ICUs who deal with potential coronavirus patients.
2. The rest of the health care industry, first responders and police. Their jobs force them to deal with the public up close and personal, in a way where social distancing is sometimes not possible.
3. Those most vulnerable to the disease — senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions. There are tens of millions of people in this group, and it'll take some time, which is why I put the health care workers first. That would give people in nursing homes and residential care some measure of protection from others before getting their own shot.
4. Front-line workers not included above — grocery store workers, hardware store employees, delivery drivers, postal workers, teachers, etc. They've been at risk from the start and continue to deal with the public through their jobs.
5. Those who volunteered to be test subjects in vaccine trials. These people risked their health, and possibly their lives, to test various vaccines. Some got placebos and some got vaccines that won't be approved. Don't they deserve to jump the line a couple of places?
6. High school and college students. Younger people seem to weather the coronavirus better than us old folks, but there is the issue of having people grouped together in classrooms and whatnot.
7. People involved in the production and distribution of food, including farm industry workers. Because you gotta eat.
8. The rest of us.
