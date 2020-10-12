BLOG: Who gets the vaccine first?

I've spent a lot of time thinking coronavirus vaccines lately.

I'm ready for the needle right now. I'm tired of writing stories about whether we can safely play sports. I want to go to a ballgame, visit a museum or walk into a store without wearing the detestable face mask.

A vaccine is supposed to be available sometime in the coming months. But it'll take time to get it out to 300 million Americans. We won't all just walk into the doctor's office and roll up our sleeves on a given day.

Someone will get it first and someone will get it last.

Who goes to the top of the list? Who comes after that?

I don't even know if there will be a list. But for the sake of argument, let's say there will be a single vaccine and our leaders have decided to give preference to those who need it, or deserve it, the most.

Take this for what it is. I'm not a doctor, nurse or scientist. This is just one man thinking out loud. Here's how I would do it:

1. The first set of candidates should be pretty obvious — those working in emergency rooms or ICUs who deal with potential coronavirus patients.