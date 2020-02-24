BLOG: Vomiting through Star Trek: Picard, episode 5

The whole five-episode experience I have endured so far was worth it for one question asked and answered in this episode.
Seven of Nine asked Picard if he had regained his humanity since he was rescued from the Borg.
Picard: Yes.
Seven: All of it?
Picard: ...No.
If only the show would give us time to appreciate these moments, instead of racing headlong onward into action.
Similarly, if a show writer wants to create the biggest, baddest villain of a season, showing that person horribly torturing a beloved character is a decent way to go about it.
But you cannot then kill that bad guy thirty minutes later. Give us a few episodes to build up true hatred.
If the bad guy has only a few minutes of screen time, it’s overkill to spend half those minutes on the most gruesome torture scene I have ever seen in a TV show.
The number of TV shows I am willing to watch that feature detailed torture scenes is just about zero.
I am making an exception for Star Trek: Picard. But my admiration for Sir Patrick Stewart’s acting abilities can only go so far.
I've also thought more about why this show does not feel like Star Trek.
Star Trek has always been a reflection on what the writers thought our future might be.
For decades, it was utopia: a place in which poverty had been solved, science held a preeminent position in society and people were eager to meet new species – not to enslave them or take their assets, but to appreciate their differences.
But real life has changed.
Now Star Trek describes a Star Fleet that is just pretending to be a force for good. Politics matter more than actually helping people – especially different people.
Do-gooders are silenced.
Instead of saving whole civilizations, our hero is struggling to just save one person.
And instead of being surrounded by a solid crew that shares the same moral system and has absolute integrity, he is betrayed by those he trusts. We got to see two of those betrayals in episode 5.
I don't know where this show is going, and I am not enjoying the journey, but I'm hoping there is some sort of payoff at the end.
