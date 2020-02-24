BLOG: Vomiting through Star Trek: Picard, episode 5

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The whole five-episode experience I have endured so far was worth it for one question asked and answered in this episode.

Seven of Nine asked Picard if he had regained his humanity since he was rescued from the Borg.

Picard: Yes.

Seven: All of it?

Picard: ...No.

If only the show would give us time to appreciate these moments, instead of racing headlong onward into action.

Similarly, if a show writer wants to create the biggest, baddest villain of a season, showing that person horribly torturing a beloved character is a decent way to go about it.

But you cannot then kill that bad guy thirty minutes later. Give us a few episodes to build up true hatred.

If the bad guy has only a few minutes of screen time, it’s overkill to spend half those minutes on the most gruesome torture scene I have ever seen in a TV show.

The number of TV shows I am willing to watch that feature detailed torture scenes is just about zero.

I am making an exception for Star Trek: Picard. But my admiration for Sir Patrick Stewart’s acting abilities can only go so far.