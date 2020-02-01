BLOG: The ice is dicey right now

Because of their love of water, they never noticed the bear and while we slowly leashed them to walk away backwards, they still didn't see the bear.

One year, my husband and I actually vacationed just six miles from our current home at a place called Hidden Lake. It was November and the girls went swimming, steam pouring off their coats when they came out of the water.

So of course, Tessa and I leashed my girls and her Ollie, on our winter walks past the pond.

But after she had a baby and he joined our walks, it was harder to hold on to every one. And the one time we didn't leash Ollie, he ran onto the ice that was not completely frozen.

We were hysterical, while Ollie stood motionless on his floating piece of ice. I tied the girls to a tree and ran down near where he was trapped. We were able to coax him over to a solid spot and grab him. Luckily all were safe.

But that always made me extra cautious around ice.

So, today i went to Lake George Winter Carnival and the ice is thin in some places. But people were still out playing hockey and ice fishing. I watched several people break through near shore.

And I wondered how to determine if its OK to venture out.