BLOG: The ice is dicey right now

In recent weeks I have covered ice related events and each time, I worried about whether the ice was safe, not really knowing how to tell. And I've had many gracious offers to go out on the ice while at these events.
"I'll take you," several people offered.
The thing is, the weather has been warmer than normal and the ice in many locations is looking thin and pale grey with a coating of water. I read years ago, that no ice is completely safe.
And over the years, my biggest fear was, what if one of my dogs fell through the ice, how would I save them? Would we both drown?
When I lived on a Virginia farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains, there was a fairly deep pond that would freeze over. My friend Tessa, who also lived on the farm, and I would walk our dogs for an hour or two every morning, starting at about 7 a.m., summer, winter, whatever.
At the time, I had my two wild girls, Emilie, an elegant Golden Retriever and Ivy, a very daring Chesapeake (I have another not so brave Chesapeake now). They would fly over cliffs and ridges and dive from docks to get in the water. One time my daughter and I were hiking in the Blue Ridge with them and while they explored the rocks and a mountain stream, just off the trail was a huge black bear, camouflaged in the trees, just watching us.
Because of their love of water, they never noticed the bear and while we slowly leashed them to walk away backwards, they still didn't see the bear.
One year, my husband and I actually vacationed just six miles from our current home at a place called Hidden Lake. It was November and the girls went swimming, steam pouring off their coats when they came out of the water.
So of course, Tessa and I leashed my girls and her Ollie, on our winter walks past the pond.
But after she had a baby and he joined our walks, it was harder to hold on to every one. And the one time we didn't leash Ollie, he ran onto the ice that was not completely frozen.
We were hysterical, while Ollie stood motionless on his floating piece of ice. I tied the girls to a tree and ran down near where he was trapped. We were able to coax him over to a solid spot and grab him. Luckily all were safe.
But that always made me extra cautious around ice.
So, today i went to Lake George Winter Carnival and the ice is thin in some places. But people were still out playing hockey and ice fishing. I watched several people break through near shore.
And I wondered how to determine if its OK to venture out.
According to the National Water Safety Congress, don't go on the ice if you are doubtful and stay off ice that is less than four inches thick.
Deep blue colored ice may "may indicate thicker ice. This ice has high density and makes it strong."
The NWSC said ice that is white and opaque "will probably have air pockets, making the ice very weak. Light gray to dark black may indicate melting ice, this can be very unstable and unsafe. And slushy ice, may appear thick, but it is melting away. Do not go on this ice."
