New York dipped one spot to 49th — next to last — in the Tax Foundation’s annual Business Tax Climate Index.
The foundation ranked each state based upon corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes and unemployment insurance taxes. New York scored 48th in individual taxes; 46th in property taxes; 43rd in sales taxes; and 38th in unemployment insurance taxes. Its best category was in corporate tanks, where it ranked 13th, according to the study.
The top 10 states with the best business tax climate are in order: Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Florida, Montana, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Indiana.
The state with the worst business climate is New Jersey. After New York, the rest of the bottom 10 is: California, Connecticut, Arkansas, Minnesota, Vermont, Maryland, Iowa and Louisiana.
You have free articles remaining.
The Tax Foundation is an independent organization with the goal to “improve lives through tax policies that lead to greater economic growth and opportunity,” according to its website.
Unshackle Upstate, the nonpartisan, business advocacy group, said the results should serve as a wake-up call” to every elected official across New York state.
“Until Albany improves our harsh business climate, employers will continue to struggle and residents will continue to flee to more welcoming states,” the organization said in a news release. “With more than 1 million residents having left New York over the last decade, it is critical that Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders take meaningful action to reduce taxes, ease our regulatory burdens and make our state more competitive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.