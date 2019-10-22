{{featured_button_text}}
Business climate bad

Heather Briccetti, president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State, said the business climate continues to be unfriendly in the state and will worsen under the current all-Democrat-controlled Legislature. Briccetti made the remarks Jan. 31 during the economic outlook breakfast held at The Queensbury Hotel. The Tax Foundation ranked New York as the next-to-worse state for business tax climate.

 MICHAEL GOOT, mgoot@poststar.com

New York dipped one spot to 49th — next to last — in the Tax Foundation’s annual Business Tax Climate Index.

The foundation ranked each state based upon corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes and unemployment insurance taxes. New York scored 48th in individual taxes; 46th in property taxes; 43rd in sales taxes; and 38th in unemployment insurance taxes. Its best category was in corporate tanks, where it ranked 13th, according to the study.

The top 10 states with the best business tax climate are in order: Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Florida, Montana, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Indiana.

The state with the worst business climate is New Jersey. After New York, the rest of the bottom 10 is: California, Connecticut, Arkansas, Minnesota, Vermont, Maryland, Iowa and Louisiana.

The Tax Foundation is an independent organization with the goal to “improve lives through tax policies that lead to greater economic growth and opportunity,” according to its website.

Unshackle Upstate, the nonpartisan, business advocacy group, said the results should serve as a wake-up call” to every elected official across New York state.

“Until Albany improves our harsh business climate, employers will continue to struggle and residents will continue to flee to more welcoming states,” the organization said in a news release. “With more than 1 million residents having left New York over the last decade, it is critical that Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders take meaningful action to reduce taxes, ease our regulatory burdens and make our state more competitive.”

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

