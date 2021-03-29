BLOG: 'South African Tragedy' is a fascinating look into racial dynamics similar to ours

I read "South African Tragedy, the Life and Times of Jan Hofmeyr," by Alan Paton, published in 1965. Paton is probably best known as a novelist, for "Cry, the Beloved Country," and "Too Late the Phalarope," but he wrote a lot of nonfiction, too, including this biography.
Hofmeyr was an Afrikaner, meaning he spoke Afrikaans and was descended from Dutch settlers of South Africa. His adulthood spanned the period between the two world wars. He died at 54 in 1948, after a somewhat short but very accomplished life. He held various high political offices, including deputy prime minister, and was a writer and academic. He was not a revolutionary but a moderate who opposed the hard-line separation policies that eventually became apartheid, and he spoke for moving the country (slowly) in the direction of equal justice under the law. Nonetheless, he made compromises and never advocated for full social equality among the races.
The book is extremely well written. Hofmeyr was an academic prodigy, who ended up living with his mother his entire life, and the portrait of Mrs. Hofmeyr is particularly sharp and memorable.
What is most compelling about the book is learning about the racial oppression in South Africa, the ways it played about politically, and seeing all the parallels with the United States. It's fascinating to see how, in South Africa, the fundamental appeal to human rights and human decency was not nearly enough. Those who are almost universally viewed now as on the side of the wrong and unjust did not see themselves that way and could not be persuaded by appeals to their sense of what was just or right or moral.
The same dynamic plays out all the time in the U.S. Appealing to morality doesn't work, perhaps because people have done such a thorough job in convincing themselves they are doing the right thing, even when they're not. It's only in hindsight that these questions take on the moral clarity that, you'd think, they should have had all along. I don't doubt that, even the hard-line conservatives in South Africa, who began the apartheid policy after World War II, were convinced they were in the right.
I didn't know much of anything about South African history before reading this biography. Now I know a little, and it was fascinating to learn.
