BLOG: 'South African Tragedy' is a fascinating look into racial dynamics similar to ours

I read "South African Tragedy, the Life and Times of Jan Hofmeyr," by Alan Paton, published in 1965. Paton is probably best known as a novelist, for "Cry, the Beloved Country," and "Too Late the Phalarope," but he wrote a lot of nonfiction, too, including this biography.

Hofmeyr was an Afrikaner, meaning he spoke Afrikaans and was descended from Dutch settlers of South Africa. His adulthood spanned the period between the two world wars. He died at 54 in 1948, after a somewhat short but very accomplished life. He held various high political offices, including deputy prime minister, and was a writer and academic. He was not a revolutionary but a moderate who opposed the hard-line separation policies that eventually became apartheid, and he spoke for moving the country (slowly) in the direction of equal justice under the law. Nonetheless, he made compromises and never advocated for full social equality among the races.

The book is extremely well written. Hofmeyr was an academic prodigy, who ended up living with his mother his entire life, and the portrait of Mrs. Hofmeyr is particularly sharp and memorable.