BLOG: Quarantine is not a fish tank

My 5-year-old is an excellent listener when she is in another room and I’m not talking to her.

So she has heard about “the virus” and told my wife last night that she couldn’t sleep because she was too scared of catching it.

Why?

“I don’t want to go live in a fish tank.”

She’d heard me talking about quarantine. But the only time she’s ever heard that word is on “Finding Dory,” in which the aquarium places sick fish in quarantine. They live in a large fish tank until they get better or die.

Sandy assured her that she would be quarantined at home. Now I think she’s hoping to spend 14 days with our television. Thank goodness she didn’t mention that if Katie Beth were quarantined, I would be too. Any illness that gets Mommy to stay home for two weeks would instantly become Katie Beth’s most desired thing ever.

