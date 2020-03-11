You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BLOG: Quarantine is not a fish tank
0 comments

BLOG: Quarantine is not a fish tank

{{featured_button_text}}
Quarantine

Dory meets the fish in quarantine. "We're all better!" they said. Quarantine for humans involves much less salt water.

 Courtesy photo

My 5-year-old is an excellent listener when she is in another room and I’m not talking to her.

So she has heard about “the virus” and told my wife last night that she couldn’t sleep because she was too scared of catching it.

Why?

“I don’t want to go live in a fish tank.”

She’d heard me talking about quarantine. But the only time she’s ever heard that word is on “Finding Dory,” in which the aquarium places sick fish in quarantine. They live in a large fish tank until they get better or die.

Sandy assured her that she would be quarantined at home. Now I think she’s hoping to spend 14 days with our television. Thank goodness she didn’t mention that if Katie Beth were quarantined, I would be too. Any illness that gets Mommy to stay home for two weeks would instantly become Katie Beth’s most desired thing ever.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News