The vote stands (copy)

South Glens Falls Mayor-elect Harry Gutheil, right, shakes hands with outgoing Mayor Joe Orlow in 2017 after votes were counted in the election. Gutheil received 290 votes to Orlow’s 260.

 Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star

The South Glens Falls Village Board could not pay its bills last night.

It had the money – it had the bills – but it didn’t have the people.

The board can’t vote without a quorum. For a board of five, the quorum is three.

Last night, there were two: Mayor Harry Gutheil and board member Tony Girard.

Gutheil knew that board member Nick Bodkin was traveling and that board member Tim Carota would not be able to attend the meeting.

So all our hopes were pinned on new board member Joe Orlow, who was the mayor before Gutheil and who has not – in my experience – skipped a meeting.

But he didn’t come.

So the board listened politely to a problem encountered by a resident. The secretary did not take notes – it was not an official meeting. And then we all went home.

The South Glens Falls board will likely hold a special meeting soon so that the board can vote to pay the bills.

