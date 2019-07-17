South Glens Falls High School Graduate Ted Kusnierz, Class of 2004, grew up watching space shuttle launches and taking on big challenges.
These days he still watches rocket launches, only this time they're projects he had a hand in.
Kusnierz, son of Town of Moreau supervisor Todd Kusnierz, works as a Senior Mission Integration Engineer at an aerospace company has been involved in four different launch missions of NASA satellites into orbit.
He said the moments before a launch are often tense, but a successful launch is a major payoff after what is often years of work.
“When you’re sitting in mission control it’s a very quiet and focused atmosphere,” Kusnierz said. “When it goes right, everyone is very happy and very excited and you feel a major sense of accomplishment.”
Kusnierz said watching shuttle launches as a kid in the 1980s and 90s had a major impact on his mindset of reaching for big goals and challenges, challenges like the one’s NASA faced with the Apollo 11 mission.
“Going to the moon is a pretty grand vision,” Kusnierz said. “It took a lot of man-power and engineering and we are trying to do the same thing with our launches and our long-term mission of getting someone to Mars.”
He said the ambitions of teams in the past have helped him aim higher, strive to be a part of something larger and overcome hurdles many thought were impossible.
