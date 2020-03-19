BLOG: Livestreaming is not hard

With Queensbury limiting attendance at its meetings, officials there are trying to "figure out" how to livestream.

People, please. In 2013, I livestreamed my outdoor wedding from a location that did not have wifi nor any power outlets. I used a cell phone on a tripod and an app.

Today, you can tap one button to “go live” on Facebook.

And people can comment in real time, as the video is running, and those comments are preserved for those who want to replay it later.

This is not hard. If you don’t want to deputize one person to sit there holding up a phone, you could use a tripod. One tap and it runs til you turn it off.

Or you could set up a conference call – I have been on a dozen this week alone – and then you could allow the public to speak during privilege of the floor.

Considering that everyone is advised to stay home except for essential trips, I don’t know why anyone is doing in-person meetings right now.

