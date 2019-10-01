Your most important vote may be the one you cast this November.
With the presidential election a year away, local politics will take center stage this fall, and there is a case to be made that the vote you cast locally will have far more of an impact on your life.
The Post-Star editorial board has become increasingly ambitious in talking with local candidates in recent years. Two years ago, we interviewed approximately 30 candidates and made endorsements in town board and supervisor races across three counties.
We believe making endorsement is a community service and tool to help our readers get to know the candidates.
All our endorsements are made by the six members of the editorial board – three citizen representatives and three Post-Star employees. The editorial board is separate from the newsroom coverage.
The process is pretty simple. We meet each candidate for 30 minutes, give them an opportunity to tell us about themselves and the issues they believe are important, and ask them questions along the way.
Thirty minutes is not a lot of time, but obviously it is more time than most voters get before entering the voting booth. We believe you can glean a lot from these meetings about the person and their knowledge of the issues their community faces.
Our goal is to meet and interview as many of the town supervisor candidates as possible. We also hope to endorse in the two Queensbury Town Board races and the four Glens Falls supervisor races.
This year, there are supervisor races in Dresden, Fort Edward, Greenwich, Salem, White Creek, Chester, Hague, Johnsburg, Thurman and Wilton.
After our meetings, the editorial board takes a vote and we write an endorsement that we hope voters will use as one of many tools when they make up their mind.
We’re not trying to tell voters what to do, but to give them our perspective from our 30-minute interview.
