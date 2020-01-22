BLOG: Hackers try to collect ransom from patients

But what about medical theft?

The first line of defense is to open your mail. Look at every statement of benefits to make sure it’s a medical procedure you recognize. Be especially vigilant about people on your plan who don’t use health care regularly, such as a healthy child.

Secondly, if you see a problem, immediately file an Identity Theft report with the FTC here: https://www.identitytheft.gov/. Notify the FBI as well (google your local office and call them).

And then you’re in for a world of trouble. You need to call up each medical provider for which a service was provided fraudulently. Remember, this isn’t just about the cost. That patient is masquerading as you – meaning that your records are going to have dangerously wrong information now, such as the wrong blood type or drug allergies. You need to get all that corrected at once. (And also, you need to correct it so you don’t have to pay the copays or deductibles!)

You need to get the physical, in print health records from each service, including all personal information – like your address. Correct them in pen and send them back by certified mail, return receipt requested. Include a copy of the FTC report and any other law enforcement reports you have, like an FBI investigation. Keep a copy of everything for yourself.