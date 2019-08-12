I never thought I’d see any of my family in a military uniform, but this past weekend my brother began his career in earnest as a dentist in the Navy by completing Officer Candidate School and being assigned to the base in San Diego.
I made the trip down to Newport, RI for the ceremony, my eighth graduation of the year thanks to my beat and his graduation from dental school in May. It was as efficient as you’d expect it to be, not something I can say about many graduations I’ve been to, unfortunately.
From what he told me, the school was no boot camp but far from an enjoyable experience. The base’s aesthetic was as if someone took the ugliest dorm from every major state school and haphazardly arranged them to cause people who stay there a constant low-level discomfort to add to the boot-camp-lite experience.
He said he lost about 12 pounds over the five-week program as well from avoiding the dire food, but he’s glad to gain a much more thorough understanding of how the organization, as a whole, works.
July 29, 2019 marks the day the world exceeded the amount of resources used in a year that c…
He may be his rank through different means than career members, but he still has the same responsibilities as other officers and will be responsible for telling newbies who to talk to him about tasks like filing taxes if asked.
He decided to enlist to help pay for his dental education, which averaged somewhere around $100,000 a year, and it seems like a great decision. His time in school counted toward his obligated years so within six years or so he’ll have the option to leave and go into private practice with all of those bills paid.
With tuition the way it is now, it has to be a relief to not have to worry about that.
I’m excited about his next steps and still impatiently waiting until he gets out and visiting him also means a free checkup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.