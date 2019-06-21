Want to help cancer patients and musicians? I have the fundraiser for you.
The Dot & Johnstock annual fundraiser will be held Jun 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stony Creek Inn, 6 Roaring Branch Rd, Stony Creek.
It started in 2008 to raise funds for the inn’s owners after they were both diagnosed with cancer.
Now, it benefits Cindy’s Cancer Retreats and the Southern Adirondack Musicians (SAM) fund.
The retreats were developed by the late Cindy Ginsburg to help people living with cancer by providing weekend programs at Silver Bay and other locations.
The SAM fund provides emergency funds to musicians facing financial hardship.
At the fundraiser, there will be lots of food to sample, lots of music, and a silent auction and raffle. The suggested entrance donation is $20.
Musicians playing during the event include John and Orion Kribs, Mark Emanation and Tom Dolan of Soul Sky and Slackdawg.
