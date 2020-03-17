You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Feeling sick, she got a test and now must wait
BLOG: Feeling sick, she got a test and now must wait

Hospital conducts tests for COVID-19

A Glens Falls Hospital worker stands outside a tent that has been set up near the emergency department entrance for testing for the COVID-19 virus on Monday. 

 Michael Goot

I heard back today — Tuesday — from Elly Gibson, the young woman who used to work at The Post-Star and now lives in Albany with her husband. Both have been feeling sick, have been self-quarantining, and on Sunday, Elly went to an urgent care, got a flu test, which was negative, but could not get a test for the novel coronavirus.

Monday night, her chest hurt so badly she went to the ER in Albany, where they did blood work, an EKG and chest X-ray, all of which were normal. The staff told her to go to a COVID-19 testing facility — a tent set up next to the hospital, which was open Tuesday. She did, got a test and was told she would hear back in three to five days. 

She's worried what her costs will be, but was reassured she went. She was told the chest pain could be from coughing so much.  

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

