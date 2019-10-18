{{featured_button_text}}

The New York State Education Department announced today the interim Education Commissioner, Beth Berlin, will leave for another position in mid-November. 

Berlin has served as interim commissioner twice in her six years at the department, but was obviously not keen on trying to take the full-time role.

Berlin was filling in after a surprise resignation from the previous commissioner Mary Ellen Elia in July.

The department's release said the Board of Regents will take a more active role in the near-term, but its immediate priority is finding another temporary replacement.

The department doesn't have anyone ready to take over the position anytime soon either, as they also announced they will now be hiring a firm to find candidates. 

"In addition, we will identify an Acting Commissioner prior to Ms. Berlin’s departure on November 15 and are moving forward with an RFP for a search firm to identify qualified candidates to serve as the next Education Commissioner on a permanent basis," the release said.

With the application process, several rounds of interviews and bringing a new person in, we could be well into 2020 before a permanent replacement is found. 

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

