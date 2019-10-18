The New York State Education Department announced today the interim Education Commissioner, Beth Berlin, will leave for another position in mid-November.
Berlin has served as interim commissioner twice in her six years at the department, but was obviously not keen on trying to take the full-time role.
Berlin was filling in after a surprise resignation from the previous commissioner Mary Ellen Elia in July.
The department's release said the Board of Regents will take a more active role in the near-term, but its immediate priority is finding another temporary replacement.
You have free articles remaining.
In the comment section of a recent wire story we picked up, I noticed someone mention a lett…
The department doesn't have anyone ready to take over the position anytime soon either, as they also announced they will now be hiring a firm to find candidates.
"In addition, we will identify an Acting Commissioner prior to Ms. Berlin’s departure on November 15 and are moving forward with an RFP for a search firm to identify qualified candidates to serve as the next Education Commissioner on a permanent basis," the release said.
With the application process, several rounds of interviews and bringing a new person in, we could be well into 2020 before a permanent replacement is found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.