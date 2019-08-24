GLENS FALLS — On Saturday evening I was assigned to cover the pro-Trump rally in Glens Falls' Centennial Circle.
When I parked on Ridge Street near Glen, I only saw a few Trump supporters, but rounding the corner from Ridge over to Warren Street, I a large crowd emerged, waving full-sized American flags and Trump 2020 flags.
There was loud shouting, hooting and screaming. And lots of cars were honking in support of their message. The thing is, I couldn't make out a message other than Trump in 2020 and lots of criticism of what they call socialists, referring to Democrats.
I even played my tape after the rally and there was lots of shouting and cheering and horn honking, but I could not hear any chants or messages other than "Our nation is under attack."
Fully intending to tell their story, I searched among the Trump supporters for who was in charge of the event. And I was directed to Fe Sherman and her nephew Dave Van Scoy.
They explained that it was time for Trump supporters to start talking because they have remained silent for too long. I wanted to hear them. But that discussion soon changed into list of grievances they have with the Post-Star and how their comments on our pages are always deleted because they are conservative.
I explained that I did not have direct knowledge of what happened in their instance, but that I did know we do not allow hate speech or bad language. Sherman said, she had 10 grandchildren and she would never do that.
Van Scoy asked me my name and when I told him he said, "Oh, you're the one who can't count."
He was referring to a previous Post-Star story and my reporting that the crowd size of the anti-Trump group was 100.
"There were 100 there," I said.
"But your editor wrote there were 50," he shouted.
"He was here at the beginning, I saw him and the number grew," I said.
Van Scoy was shouting at me about how we need to get our stories straight.
I started to feel uncomfortable because others were shouting about the biased media and how we can't be trusted.
So, I walked away, crossing the street.
In a short time, Van Scoy came to me and apologized for yelling at me and asked for fair coverage. And I appreciate that he did that. But then another man who overheard our conversation began yelling at me.
"She's got a deal with her editor," he shouted.
And others chanted, "There is no such thing as fair."
"You got the story wrong."
I have been in lots of dicey situations in my career, but in today's unpredictable and volatile climate, it is disconcerting to be a lone reporter in the midst of 65 or so shouting, angry men, especially when some of the shouting is directed at me.
Feeling a bit off-center from it all, as I walked back to my car, I ran into a special friend.
"That was awful," I said.
She looked at me puzzled.
"I felt some amazing energy from it," she said, explaining that she refuses to leave a situation feeling negative.
"See what you can take from this," she offered. "Always approach it with love."
And I instantly thought of the 1960s image of the young girl putting a flower in the barrel of a gun pointed at her, the young man who peacefully resisted by standing still in front of military tanks in Tienanmen Square, and how Dr. Martin Luther King always preached love and non-violence and Sen. Bobby Kennedy and Mother Theresa.
Or what about Dolores Huerta, the 89-year-old activist who was arrested four days ago for peacefully protesting health care workers' conditions.
I thought of the time I was escorted off a military base in Hawaii for having a peace sign on my Volkswagen.
"Yes," I thought. "Always approach it with love."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.