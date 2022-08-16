Blais pushes back on village dissolution study

LAKE GEORGE ​— The Village Board passed a resolution on Monday night to use $3 million of parking meter revenue to offset village taxes, after an interim dissolution study draft suggested the dissolving village government would reduce costs for all residents.

The interim dissolution study draft was completed this month by a village-hired firm, the LaBerge Group, and will be presented to village and town residents at a public information meeting on Aug. 22.

Ahead of the meeting, Mayor Bob Blais received a copy of the draft and said in a statement he does not agree with some of the findings.

At a Village Board meeting on Monday night, Blais read a written statement and proposed a resolution to use $3 million of the village's parking meter revenue to lower village taxpayers rates next year.

The decision comes after the dissolution study showed a savings for village residents if the government dissolved into the town of Lake George.

"The draft of the study does call for some savings if the village dissolves, but this is just an assumption there would be a savings for the village taxpayers," Blais said Tuesday.

The study indicates a 27% to 33% savings for village residents, however the mayor said "nothing is guaranteed to village taxpayers after dissolution."

In an effort to mirror the savings the dissolution could bring, he said the board decided to use the parking revenue to lower village taxes. According to the mayor's news release, the village has not raised taxes in 10 years and has a tax rate 0.25% lower than it was in 2013.

Despite supporting the study in the past months to learn the facts, the mayor has changed his stance, stating voters do not have enough time to consider the facts before the referendum.

"Voters are being asked to consider the dissolution of a 120-year-old, well-functioning village in only 90 short days, actually only 30 days after receipt of a draft report," he stated.

He said the vote is being forced after 90 days due to a petition that was circulated by town employees without officials' knowledge and the vote is scheduled inconveniently.

"The busiest 90 days of our year, creating a vote held the week after our large car show and a time of year that our largest taxpayers have little or no time to consider such an important question. Two of our public hearings must be held during the Adirondack Nationals Car Show!" the statement said.

Blais also addressed the changes in the relationship between the town and village if the dissolution passes.

"What is certain is that many years of unparalleled cooperation between the town and village will end. Shared services that have saved taxpayers far in excess of $400,000 annually will go away. Loyal employees will be affected, job duties changed and a decrease in service is possible. Village taxpayers’ ownership solely of a fire department, four parks, the sewer plant, water system, visitor center will all go to the town," Blais said.

Blais admitted he is emotional about the possibility of a dissolution after serving in office in the village for 52 years.

The next public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Town of Lake George Administration Building and via Zoom on Aug. 22.