Blais: Only village residents will vote on dissolution in September

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Bob Blais said he was happy to see the turnout at the first public information session ahead of the referendum on the dissolution of the Village of Lake George.

The Village Board met on Monday night, along with representatives from the Laberge Group responsible for conducting the current dissolution study.

The mayor said he was pleased the public showed up for the presentation.

"I'm happy to see people coming to hear the facts and make their own intelligent decisions," Blais said.

His position, however, is clear. Blais explained the changes that the dissolution would bring upon taxpayers.

"We don't have tax districts in the village, but if the dissolution passed, village residents would now see a water district, a sewer district, a debt district, and so on," he said.

Blais also noted the $5 million in annual revenue the village generates and the tax rate of $5.79 per $1,000 of assessed valuation that "no other New York village can match."

Despite prior studies, this is the first time village residents will have the opportunity to vote on the dissolution. The public vote is set for Sept. 13.

Blais wanted to clarify the eligible voters.

"I think people were surprised to learn members of the town cannot vote, it is only open to village residents. I think a lot of the town residents in attendance didn't realize that," he said.

Dan Barusch, director of zoning and planning for both the village and the town, encouraged town residents to continue participating in the proccess.

"The town residents can be just as involved in the process and understanding the facts as the village residents, they just do not have the ability to vote unless they live in, and are registered to vote in, the village," he said.

Barusch explained the reasoning behind the exclusion of town residents.

"The petition was for dissolution and not for consolidation. If the vote passes, the Town Board will make sure there are no negative impacts on the town residents, regardless of their ability to vote on the referendum," he added.

He said it was too early in the study to determine any potential positive or negative impacts.

The Laberge Group urged residents to stay involved and up-to-date on the latest information at labergegroup.com/lakegeorge. The website was created for the public to access all documents, links and notices related to the dissolution study.

The group presented slides about the process of dissolution and what happens in the event the vote passes and what happens if it is rejected. The meeting concluded with the opportunity for the public to ask questions in-person and via Zoom. The dissolution website also accepts rolling submissions of questions regarding the study, as well as the option to sign up for email updates.

The next public meeting has not been scheduled.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

