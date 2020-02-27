Blais: Lake George village may owe Decker $87,000

A forensic audit has concluded the village of Lake George owes the criminally charged former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition $87,000, part of $177,000 of coalition funding that is in limbo while the former director is on trial.
David J. Decker is on trial for eight criminal charges that allege he stole more than $250,000 while administering the watershed coalition's environmental projects. When he was arrested in March 2017, the coalition's environmental protection projects halted and money continues to be held by local municipalities.
A state report that drew conclusions about possible fraud in the Lake George Watershed Coalition fraud case was the subject of testimony Thursday in David Decker's ongoing trial.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said the village was holding $177,000 of coalition funds at the time, and had numerous outstanding bills for payment from Decker as well as annual contributions from municipalities around the lake. So the village had a forensic audit performed, and Blais said the conclusion was that Decker was owed money for his services.
"The minute he was charged, we stopped all payments," Blais said. "He (Decker) has been asking for that money."
About $117,000 of the money is related to a contract for milfoil removal in Lake George, Blais said.
The accounting of the funds did find there were no contractors owed money, which had been an issue with watershed coalition projects over the years.
There was no plan to make any additional payments until Decker's ongoing fraud trial was over and it was determined whether any crimes were committed, the mayor explained.
The money that remains also includes annual contributions from municipalities around the lake in Warren and Washington counties, which may be returned.
Blais said it was his understanding that the towns of Bolton and Queensbury, the other main municipal partners in the coalition, are also holding coalition funds.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover acknowledged that his town is also holding coalition money pending the outcome of the trial. He would not estimate how much or whether it was believed any was owed to Decker, but he said there was an accounting of it.
"It is possible there is some money owed for services," Conover said. "Everything stopped when he (Decker) was charged."
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough would not discuss the issue this week, saying the town had no comment on the matter while the case remained pending, on advice of legal counsel.
Decker, 69, has said that any money he received was due to him under the contracts for the coalition's environmental projects.
