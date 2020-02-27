Blais: Lake George village may owe Decker $87,000

There was no plan to make any additional payments until Decker's ongoing fraud trial was over and it was determined whether any crimes were committed, the mayor explained.

The money that remains also includes annual contributions from municipalities around the lake in Warren and Washington counties, which may be returned.

Blais said it was his understanding that the towns of Bolton and Queensbury, the other main municipal partners in the coalition, are also holding coalition funds.

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover acknowledged that his town is also holding coalition money pending the outcome of the trial. He would not estimate how much or whether it was believed any was owed to Decker, but he said there was an accounting of it.

"It is possible there is some money owed for services," Conover said. "Everything stopped when he (Decker) was charged."

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough would not discuss the issue this week, saying the town had no comment on the matter while the case remained pending, on advice of legal counsel.

Decker, 69, has said that any money he received was due to him under the contracts for the coalition's environmental projects.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

