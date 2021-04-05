Blais celebrates 50 years as mayor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blais was overcome with emotion as he addressed the board and his family, some of whom joined the meeting from as far away as Columbia, Georgia; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“I just want members of my family to know that I’m not going to call on you for any questions or any information,” he said. “My goal is to always get through these meetings with the least amount of problems.”

Blais was first elected as a village trustee in 1968, but decided to run for mayor three years later because he was unhappy with the direction of the village.

He is widely credited for turning Lake George into the popular resort town it is today.

But his tenure at the head of the village’s government is coming to an end. Blais is expected to retire at the end of his term, in 2023.

Earlier in the day, a parade of village vehicles drove by Blais’ house to mark the occasion, and a special lunch was held in his honor.

But the day wasn’t all about Blais, who took the opportunity to share good news with village residents: A $9.4 million state grant the village was awarded last year to help pay for its new wastewater treatment plant is expected to arrive within two months.