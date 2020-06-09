Black Lives Matter 'Walk for Justice' planned in Schuylerville
Black Lives Matter 'Walk for Justice' planned in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE — A peaceful "Walk for Justice" will be held Wednesday afternoon in the village to show support for the nationwide demonstrations of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd. 

Participants are asked to gather at 4 p.m. at Saratoga Town Hall at the corner of Spring and Broad streets. The walk will commence at 4:30 p.m. down Broad Street to Byron's Market and back to Town Hall.

Walkers are asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing and bring a song and a sign.

