Black Lives Matter rally and march set for Friday in Glens Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — Black Lives Matter is holding a rally and march on Friday in Glens Falls.

The event will take place beginning at noon at City Park. The march will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Organizers say this will be a peaceful protest and participants must agree to a nonviolence pledge. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.

The rally and march is being held in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“We, along with so many others, are in absolute outrage about what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis,” the organizers said in a news release. “The people who are supposed to serve and protect, have failed us once again. He spent the last few minutes of his life, begging and pleading, to just continue living. He may have been ignored, but we are here to give him and all other victims of hate crime in the black community, their voice back, and to do something about the injustice in our country.”

The organizers said the goal is to fight racism and bigotry and the march will not only honor Floyd but other African-American men who have been killed including Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 4 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5