Black Lives Matter observances continue weekly in Greenwich
Black Lives Matter observances continue weekly in Greenwich

Greenwich observance

Supporters of Black Lives Matter take a knee at a Saturday rally in Greenwich's Mowry Park in recognition of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd died while pinned to the ground by a police officer's knee. 

Silent sentinels in support of Black Lives Matter rally Saturday in Greenwich's Mowry Park in recognition of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The vigils have continued every Saturday afternoon in downtown Greenwich since Floyd's death while pinned to the ground by a police officer's knee.

Protesting those across the street, Donald McKinley, also of Greenwich, led a smaller, unnamed group on Saturday.

"I'm backing the police," he said.

Greenwich counterprotest

In a counterprotest to Black Lives Matter supporters across the street, Donald McKinley, of Greenwich, leads a smaller, unnamed group on Saturday. 
