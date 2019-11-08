The National Weather Service issued a "black ice" warning for Friday morning.
Rain and snow that fell late Thursday lingered on roads, and temperatures that have dropped well below freezing across the region has led to ice in some areas.
Northern parts of the area received an inch or two of snow Thursday.
Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until late morning. Cold weather will linger through the weekend.
