Black Friday calm and quiet for Queensbury shoppers

QUEENSBURY — Black Friday shopping is a Gilbert family tradition.

Debra Gilbert and her niece grabbed the last two $6.99 pillows from a bin at JCPenney early Friday morning. The family left their home in Hadley at 5:30 a.m., and their first stop was Aviation Mall.

The Gilberts started their shopping tradition years ago when the best discounts were offered only on Black Friday. Many retail stores offered Black Friday deals all week long this year, but the Gilberts still headed out Friday morning because it’s tradition.

“On Thanksgiving we draw names for Christmas, so usually we’re out shopping for that,” Debra Gilbert explained. “And we go shopping, we go to breakfast. It’s just something that we do.”

Black Friday was calm, easy and quiet for the early morning shoppers this year. Most stores decided to remain closed on Thanksgiving and instead opened up at staggered times early Friday morning.

“Going shopping on Thanksgiving night, going away from your family to save 5 bucks, to me it’s not worth it,” Gilbert said. “To other people it is, but not to me.”

The family planned to get some breakfast at Denny’s and also hit Carter’s and Coach at the outlet stores.

Debra Baird pushed a Spiderman bumper car toy into the back of her pickup truck early Friday morning in the parking lot of the Route 9 Walmart.

“My daughters love the Spider-Verse thing,” she said. “So I have an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old that will both use it.”

Walmart was her first and only stop during her shopping trip on Black Friday. She arrived at 5 a.m. when the store opened and had a list of specific items to shop for.

“They had 9-foot inflatables for 25 bucks, so that was like awesome,” she said, pointing out that the decorations are usually more expensive. “They’re ridiculous. They’re like over $100 a piece.”

Next, Baird was going to grab some breakfast and get home in time for her little one to wake up.

“It’s been incredibly easy,” Baird sad. “Everyone’s pleasant, nobody’s pushing to get to things.”

Lonnie Willett stood outside the Under Armour outlet store in shorts to let shoppers in and out of the athletic apparel store, which opened at 6 a.m. Friday. There were 36 people in line outside before the doors even opened.

“I worked for UPS for 20 years, so the holidays, I don’t like them,” Willett laughed. “This starts the busy season for UPS and shoppers.”

Foot traffic was steady, he said, despite the increase in online shopping due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Carina Decota and Jean Lampmon of Argyle waited outside Walmart before it opened at 5 a.m. Friday in 35-degree weather.

They were there to do some general Christmas shopping. They weren’t after any big-ticket items this year.

They left with a cart full of gifts including an air mattress, sheets, Play-Doh, jeans and various stocking stuffers for Decota’s four kids and Lampmon’s six grandchildren.

They were headed to get coffee, then some shopping at Target, which was scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

They always shop together on Black Friday.

“I liked this year better only because you didn’t have to rush to eat your Thanksgiving dinner to get out to the stores at 5, 6, 7 o’clock at night,” Decota said. “Most of them didn’t open this year until today, and I like that much better. You didn’t have to rush through your Thanksgiving dinner.”

“And I always felt bad for the people that had to be here and not be with their family for Thanksgiving,” Lampmon added.

The store didn’t seem busy or crowded, Decota said, something she attributes to the pandemic. The store was well organized, and employees were reminding people to keep their distance.

“There’s definitely not as many people,” she said. “It’s usually so congested you can’t even move, and it wasn’t like that at all this year.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

